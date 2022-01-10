Home>>
Army aviation soldiers get ready for new year's training
(China Military Online) 16:24, January 10, 2022
To implement the mobilization order of the Central Military Commission (CMC) for military training in 2022, soldiers and helicopters assigned to an army aviation brigade under the 80th Group Army participate in a mobilization ceremony on January 4, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yuchen and Li Peng)
