Languages

Archive

Friday, January 07, 2022

Home>>

Airmen recruits engage in night jump

(China Military Online) 15:33, January 07, 2022

Airmen recruits assigned to an airborne brigade under the PLA Air Force board a transport aircraft in order during a night airborne training exercise in late December, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sheng Chao)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories