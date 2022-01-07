Home>>
Airmen recruits engage in night jump
(China Military Online) 15:33, January 07, 2022
Airmen recruits assigned to an airborne brigade under the PLA Air Force board a transport aircraft in order during a night airborne training exercise in late December, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sheng Chao)
