Fighter jets execute two-plane formation flight
(China Military Online) 14:49, January 14, 2022
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command flies almost in line abreast above the clouds with its wing-man during a live-fire air battle training exercise on January 7, 2022, which aims to beef up the pilots’ air combat capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Tian)
