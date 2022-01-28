Home>>
Trailer: stories of snow, the Spring Festival and dumplings
By Yuan Meng, Liu Ning, Su Yingxiang, Zhang Wenjie, Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 16:49, January 28, 2022
Watch the trailer for our upcoming Spring Festival short feature “Stories of Snow, the Spring Festival and Dumplings,” available for viewing online on Jan. 30. This Spring Festival, wherever you are, come join us for some warm and tasty dumplings.
