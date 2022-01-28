Chinese Embassy in Malta hands out Spring Festival kits

Xinhua) 08:00, January 28, 2022

VALLETTA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Malta on Thursday handed out Spring Festival kits to overseas Chinese and students in the country.

The kits contain masks, hand sanitizers and other anti-pandemic items, and were distributed ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 1 this year.

About 250 Chinese people in Malta received the kits at the Embassy, and at the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta.

Chinese Ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai said the occasion had given overseas Chinese in Malta the opportunity to experience the solidarity of their compatriots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Malta, and Yu said he hoped overseas Chinese in Malta would continue to play their role in promoting cooperation between the two sides.

Representatives of overseas Chinese in Malta expressed appreciation and pledged to support cooperation between China and Malta.

