Festive atmosphere of Chinese New Year prevails in Bangkok Chinatown

Ecns.cn) 15:10, January 27, 2022

Customers buy New Year decorations at a shop in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Guoan)

The festive atmosphere prevails in Chinatown as the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches.

