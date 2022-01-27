Countdown Calendar for Spring Festival: Make tofu

The countdown to the Spring Festival usually starts on the 23rd day of the twelfth month of the lunar year, when Chinese people get busier with preparations for the festival and observe traditional folk customs in the country.

People's Daily Online will introduce you to a traditional folk custom of the Spring Festival via a short video and a poster every day.

On the 25th day of the 12th lunar month, make tofu

It is said that because mortals are afraid the Jade Emperor will send his subordinates to inspect the lives of people on earth, they eat tofu to show that they are living simple lives in an effort to avoid punishment from the Jade Emperor. As a result, the custom of making tofu on the 25th day of the twelfth lunar month has been passed down from generation to generation.

Also, "tofu" sounds like the Chinese phrase "dou fu" (good fortune in everything) in Chinese.

