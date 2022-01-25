Giant pandas in Wolong make group appearance to mark upcoming Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:47, January 25, 2022

Staff members hold giant panda cubs during a group appearance event at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 24, 2022. Giant pandas born in 2021 made a group appearance in an event held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows giant panda cubs during a group appearance event at the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Giant pandas born in 2021 made a group appearance in an event held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2022 shows giant panda cubs during a group appearance event at the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Wolong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Giant pandas born in 2021 made a group appearance in an event held here to mark the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

