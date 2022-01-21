Chinese knot-shaped decorations light up Chang'an Ave. in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:43, January 21, 2022

Chinese knot-shaped decorations light up the Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, Jan. 20, 2022. Red lanterns and Chinese knots are hung on alone the Chang'an Ave. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)