Chinese knot-shaped decorations light up Chang'an Ave. in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 13:43, January 21, 2022
Chinese knot-shaped decorations light up the Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, Jan. 20, 2022. Red lanterns and Chinese knots are hung on alone the Chang'an Ave. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
