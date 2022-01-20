China boosts transport services to support Spring Festival travel

Xinhua) 09:53, January 20, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has taken a slew of policies on railway services, power supply and civil aviation to ensure safe and orderly transport during the Spring Festival travel season, which kicked off Monday.

During the first three days of the 40-day travel season, the country is expected to see a total of more than 15 million passenger trips, including an estimated of 5.24 million trips made on Monday, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

To meet travel demands during the travel rush, the country has rolled out policies to increase transport capacity for popular railway routes, while strictly implementing measures on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Efforts have been made to investigate the risks from electricity consumption in transportation hubs such as local airports and passenger stations, and to provide volunteer information and guidance services to passengers.

During the travel season, many people will travel to reunite with their families for the Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1 this year.

