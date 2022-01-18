Chinese vice premier stresses stable vegetable supply during Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:21, January 18, 2022

JINAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua called for efforts to ensure stable vegetable production and supply during the Spring Festival.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Shouguang city, a major vegetable production base in east China's Shandong Province, from Sunday to Monday.

Noting that the Spring Festival and the Beijing Winter Olympics is approaching, Hu said that work must be done to ensure vegetable production and supply as it concerns people's basic livelihood and price stability.

Hu highlighted measures to ensure stable vegetable production during the winter and spring as well as unimpeded sales and circulation channels in the country.

Efforts should be made to optimize vegetable production structure according to market demand, improve market regulation and guarantee supply for areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, the vice premier said.

