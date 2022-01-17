Home>>
Beijing airports expect 6.58 mln passengers over Spring Festival season
(Xinhua) 18:06, January 17, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The two major airports in Beijing will see 6.58 million passengers during the 40-day Spring Festival travel season, which kicked off Monday.
About 60,000 flights will arrive at or depart from the Beijing Capital International Airport and the Beijing Daxing International Airport during the travel season, which will last from Jan. 17 to Feb. 25 this year, according to the two airports.
During the season, many people will travel to reunite with their families for the Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1 this year.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former SCO Secretary-General calls for an end to political boycotts of Beijing Winter Olympics
- Chinese mainland facilitates Taiwan compatriots' Spring Festival reunions: spokesperson
- Urumqi launches shopping spree for upcoming Spring Festival
- Chinese community in Cambodia cheers for upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, Spring Festival
- Folk artists put on performance to celebrate upcoming Spring Festival in SW China's Sichuan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.