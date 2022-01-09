Home>>
Folk artists put on performance to celebrate upcoming Spring Festival in SW China's Sichuan
(Xinhua) 09:19, January 09, 2022
People perform folk dancing of a dragon made of grass at Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 8, 2022. Folk artisans put on a performance here Saturday as the Spring Festival is drawing near. (Photo by Wang Yugui/Xinhua)
People perform lion dance at Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 8, 2022. Folk artisans put on a performance here Saturday as the Spring Festival is drawing near. (Photo by Wang Yugui/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2022 shows people performing silk fan dancing at Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Folk artisans put on a performance here Saturday as the Spring Festival is drawing near. (Photo by Wang Yugui/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's railways begin selling ticket for Spring Festival travel rush
- China expects sharp rise in passenger trips during 2022 Spring Festival travel rush
- China to ensure COVID-19 control amid Spring Festival travel rush
- Former fisherman celebrates first Spring Festival ashore
- China sees acceleration in work resumption after Spring Festival holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.