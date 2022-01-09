Folk artists put on performance to celebrate upcoming Spring Festival in SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:19, January 09, 2022

People perform folk dancing of a dragon made of grass at Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 8, 2022. Folk artisans put on a performance here Saturday as the Spring Festival is drawing near. (Photo by Wang Yugui/Xinhua)

People perform lion dance at Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 8, 2022. Folk artisans put on a performance here Saturday as the Spring Festival is drawing near. (Photo by Wang Yugui/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 8, 2022 shows people performing silk fan dancing at Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Folk artisans put on a performance here Saturday as the Spring Festival is drawing near. (Photo by Wang Yugui/Xinhua)

