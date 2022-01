We Are China

Urumqi launches shopping spree for upcoming Spring Festival

Ecns.cn) 15:40, January 11, 2022

Local citizens purchase goods at the “Spring Festival Shopping area” in a mall in Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on January 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Citizens can purchase food, fresh vegetables and fruit, and clothes in one go.

