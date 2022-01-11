Chinese community in Cambodia cheers for upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:26, January 11, 2022

Participants write calligraphy to cheer for the Beijing Winters Olympics at an event in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Bunseng/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Cambodia on Monday held an event to cheer for the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Spring Festival.

The event was co-organized by the Federation of Khmer-Chinese in Cambodia and the Cambodian Chinese Calligraphers Association and attended by nearly 100 people.

During the half-day event held in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, participants wrote Chinese calligraphy to voice their support for the Beijing Winter Olympics and offer best wishes for the Spring Festival.

Xie Lirong, rotating chairman of the Federation of Khmer-Chinese in Cambodia, said, "We believe that the Beijing Winter Olympics will be the most-ever exciting event."

Feng Lifa, president of the Cambodian Chinese Calligraphers Association, thanked calligraphy enthusiasts for calligraphy performance on the spot, and said, "The Beijing Winter Olympics will be full of profound charm of the traditional Chinese culture because it is not only a sporting event, but also a cultural event."

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Cambodian government chief spokesman Phay Siphan said the Beijing Winter Olympics will promote friendship, solidarity and cooperation among countries around the world.

"The Olympics is an opportunity for athletes from countries around the world to show their physical ability or talent in sports, not ideology or opposition," he said.

"Countries should not politicize the Olympics because it is against the Olympic spirit."

