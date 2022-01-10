Foreign media workers carry backpacks received at Beijing 2008 all the way to Beijing 2022 Olympic Games

People's Daily Online) 14:07, January 10, 2022

Foreign reporters have been seen carrying around bags from the 2008 Summer Olympics as they work inside the media center for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

(Photo/huanqiu.com)

An Iranian journalist said he would carry the bag from Beijing 2008 every time he covered sports competitions. “A backpack is a very important item for a photography journalist, and this bag is of high quality and its design is user-friendly,” said the journalist.

(Photo/huanqiu.com)

Fernando, a Spanish journalist, said that he carried the bag with him during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Spanish journalist Fernando (Photo/huanqiu.com)

Apart from the bags supplied to media workers, the gold medals awarded during the 2008 Summer Olympics also demonstrated a high level of quality. After a fire destroyed the apartment of Russian rhythmic gymnast Daria Shkurikhina, Shkurikhina found that the gold medal she had earned from the 2008 Summer Olympics, which was inlaid with jade, remained undamaged.

For the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, media workers from around the world will receive a new media package that contains items such as an insulated cup and cultural souvenirs depicting paper-cut window grilles or Chinese knots, among other gifts.

(Photo/huanqiu.com)

With the Games less than one month to go, the media center for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics has officially launched a trial of its closed-loop management. During the trial run from Jan. 4 to Jan. 22, the center will host over 1,700 journalists, photographers, and broadcasting staff from around the world.

Souvenirs contained in the media package for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics. (Photo/huanqiu.com)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)