Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Poland's president says to "closely follow" Beijing Winter Olympics
WARSAW, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Polish president Andrzej Duda has said to "closely follow the competition in Beijing" in a recent open letter to his country's Olympic family ahead of the Winter Olympics.
The letter was read at the New Year's Meeting of the Olympic Family, which was held on Friday at the Olympic Center in Warsaw and attended by members of the Polish Olympic Committee, athletes and sponsors.
"I would like to congratulate all athletes on their achievements and wish them further successes. From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank the entire staff for representing our country with dignity and for the wonderful emotions that strengthen our community," Duda said.
"We have another year of important competitions ahead of us, in less than a month the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will start. I wish the entire Polish Olympic Team great results and I would like to assure you that I will be closely following this competition," he added.
The Polish president had to cancel his presence at the Beijing Winter Olympics after he had tested positive with COVID-19.
Photos
Related Stories
- Participating in Olympic Games pinnacle of athlete's career: Mongolian sports official
- Interview: Beijing 2022 opening ceremony will be historic, says chief director Zhang Yimou
- Winter Olympics trivia: What is the youngest of the seven major sports at the Winter Olympics?
- Smart Olympic train starts service in Beijing
- Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on preparations for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
- Beijing 2022 award ceremony elements released
- Chinese figure skating pairs gear up for Beijing 2022
- Passion runs high for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
- How tough is Winter Olympic training?
- Playbook not just a rule book, but a way of life at Beijing 2022, says Bach
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.