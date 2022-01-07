Passion runs high for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

“We are looking forward to a successful Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and we have great confidence, built on our experience, that we will stage safe and secure Olympic Winter Games for everybody,” said Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in his new year’s message.

The 2021 FIS Ski Cross World Cup is held in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei province on Nov. 27, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games)

As the one-month countdown to the opening of the 2022 Winter Games started, delegations to the event successively announced their rosters, and athletes have entered their “final sprint” of preparations. This much anticipated and widely joined event has become a hot topic in the international athletic world.

“As we get ready to celebrate the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 a few weeks from now, I would like to thank the Organising Committee for the excellent preparations for these Games,” Bach wrote in the forward of a December issue of the Olympic Review, the official publication of the IOC.

“We can be sure that our Chinese partners and friends will deliver outstanding Olympic Winter Games,” he added, calling the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 an “important moment” to bring the world together in the spirit of peace, friendship and solidarity.

The upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 arouse huge anticipation from the athletic world. Johan Eliasch, President of the International Ski Federation, said the preparations for the Games are well under way and the world will see a great event, adding that he is looking forward to his trip to Beijing. He believes the Winter Games is a very rare opportunity for every athlete and hopes it can become a success.

The qualification run of the 2021 FIS Snowboard World Cup is held in Chongli district, Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei province, Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games)

International Skating Union President Jan Dijkema is also anticipating the upcoming Olympic Winter Games. The best skaters in the world will compete in Beijing this February, igniting passion on ice rinks and showing to the world their strength, skills and characters, he said. He believes the event will be a success and is looking forward to the excellent performance of Chinese skating athletes.

Norwegian athletes are currently preparing for the Games to be held in Beijing, said Norwegian Ambassador to China Signe Brudeset. “As a country that has won the most medals in the Winter Games, we hope to achieve a great success in Beijing,” she told People’s Daily. According to her, Norway will send a delegation of over 300 people to Beijing.

“The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 is all I aim for now,” said Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, who is a two-time Olympic champion.

The best winter sports athletes will gather in Beijing for the approaching Olympic Winter Games and deliver their best performance.

“It's going to feel weird coming out of my mouth, but this is my last run,” said American snowboarding icon Shaun White in an interview in mid-December last year. The 35-year-old athlete has joined all the four Winter Olympic Games since 2006 and claimed gold medals in three of them, with the only one missing in Sochi.

At present, White is working for his fifth Winter Olympic Games, in hope of topping off his Olympic career with a dazzling performance in Beijing.

As of Dec, 22, 2021, there were 37 American athletes on the Team USA athlete roster. A total of over 200 American athletes are expected to attend the Winter Games in Beijing this year.

The FIS Ski Jumping Continental Cup is held at the National Ski Jumping Center in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei province, Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games)

“I want to be one of the world’s best athletes in alpine skiing. My goal in Beijing this time is to make it into the top 40,” said 20-year-old alpine ski racer Mialitiana Clerc from Madagascar.

As a young athlete, Clerc has made a series of admirable achievements. Four years ago, in PyeongChang, when she was only 16, the alpine ski pioneer became the first female athlete in Madagascar to compete in the Winter Olympic Games, and she was the flag bearer of her country. Apart from being an alpine ski racer, Clerc is also a fashion designer. She contributed to the design of her Olympic competition suit.

“The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will connect the Chinese people with the world,” said Bach, adding that the entire world will see this passion when China welcomes the best winter sports athletes.

