Brazil still to participate in Beijing Winter Olympics despite being a tropical country
(People's Daily Online) 15:27, January 06, 2022
“China will pull out all the stops in flawlessly organizing the Games. I believe that the Beijing Winter Games will be a complete success, with everything unfolding smoothly,” Gilberto Fonseca Guimarães de Moura, Consul General of Brazil in Shanghai, said in an online interview with People’s Daily Online.
Due to its geographical location, Brazil has a fairly mild winter, said Moura,“Even so, Brazil will still participate in this Winter Olympics.”
“I haven't got the official news yet, but as far as I know, Brazil will send approximately 14 athletes to compete in multiple sporting events during the Winter Olympics, along with technical and support staff,” he added.
