China confident of holding safe Olympics amid Omicron surge

Xinhua) 08:39, January 05, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has the confidence to overcome the challenges posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympic Games for the world, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.

Wang Wenbin told a news briefing that the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) is in close communication with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to ensure sound epidemic prevention and control work based on scientific analysis and in light of the changing situation.

Recently, the IOC, the IPC and the BOCOG published the second edition of the Beijing 2022 Playbooks. The epidemic control measures outlined in the Playbooks are formulated in accordance with the latest COVID-19 scientific research, expert opinions and the experience of other international competitions, Wang said.

"These countermeasures aim to effectively reduce the risk of COVID-19, ensure the safety of and convenience for athletes and all Olympic and Paralympic participants during the Games, and protect the health and safety of the local population. We hope everyone can strictly abide by the Playbooks," he said.

Wang added that China has secured a strategic victory in the fight against COVID-19 at home and put in place an efficient and effective epidemic prevention and control system.

