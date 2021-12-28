President of Nepalese friendship organization wishes Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to be a grand success

Anoop Bhatarrai, President of the South Asian Regional Friendship and Cooperation with China and Nepal-China Executives Council, expressed his gratitude to China for its help provided to South Asian countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and wished China a successful Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

“Holding a major event at this time is not easy and is proof of a great organizational capacity. I am confident that China will make the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics the best Winter Olympics ever organized. I wish the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics a grand success!” Anoop said at the 7th China South Asia Friendship Organizations’ Forum.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)