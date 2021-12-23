Beijing Winter Olympics will be a magnificent event: Brazilian Ambassador to China

December 23, 2021

"I am confident the organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics will do a good job, and the Beijing Winter Olympics will be very successful," Paulo Estivallet de Mesquita, Brazilian Ambassador to China, said in an online interview with People’s Daily Online.

"Although Brazil is a tropical country, and not a major sporting nation when it comes to winter sports, there will still be some Brazilian athletes participating in this Winter Olympics." said the ambassador, adding "I firmly believe that the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a magnificent event."

