Finnish figure skaters excited to be competing in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 13:42, December 21, 2021

Winter is a time of comfort and joy, the touch of a friendly hand and spectacular winter sports competitions. The 2022 Winter Olympics is approaching, which, according to the athletes we talk to, will bring a warm glow to our vision, thawing mind and muscle from the endless winter caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At such a difficult time, the successful holding of the 2022 Winter Olympics will surely be a great comfort for athletes who have been training for years to achieve their dreams. For the public, it is a reminder of the importance of unity, peace and love, igniting a warm little glow in everyone’s hearts.

Finnish ice skaters Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis have qualified for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Versluis told People’s Daily Online: “We are very excited to be competing in Beijing, and it will be the first time for both of us in China.” “It will be for sure a great experience for us. Even though the corona[virus] situation is affecting the Olympics, the Olympic spirit will be, for sure, there,” Turkkila said.

They don’t have any big goals for the event, and just want to do their best and have good performances. “It will be very nice to go there with the Finnish team, and support each other, and see athletes from other sports,” Versluis added.

