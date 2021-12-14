Winter Olympics trivia: How fast are bobsleighs – the "Formula One on ice"?

People's Daily Online) 15:09, December 14, 2021

Bobsleigh is a winter sport in which athletes make timed runs down a U-shaped track in gravity-powered and steerable sleds.

It's nicknamed "Formula One on ice" as the sleds can go at speeds of up to 100 km per hour on average, sometimes hitting 150 km per hour.

There are handles on the sled, under which are two sets of independent runners, or steel blades. Athletes grab hold of the handles on the side and back of the sled to control it.

According to the rules of the sport, athletes must start the race by pushing the sled within 60 seconds after the start signal and run at full speed for about 50 meters before they jump into it.

Bobsleigh games share the same tracks with luge and skeleton events. The tracks are usually between 1,200 to 1,650 meters long with an elevation difference ranging from 100 to 150 meters.



Related:

Winter Olympics trivia: What are the differences between speed skating and short track speed skating?

Winter Olympics trivia: What are the new events for Beijing 2022 Winter Games?

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)