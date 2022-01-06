Beijing 2022 Main Media Center starts operation, spokespersons meet public

Xinhua) 10:04, January 06, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee on Wednesday announced that the Main Media Center has been put into operation and introduced two spokespersons to the public at a ceremony held at its Shougang headquarters.

Beijing 2022 vice president and secretary-general Han Zirong introduced Zhao Weidong and Yan Jiarong as spokespersons at the ceremony. The two will join the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokespersons in hosting Games-time press briefings.

"It's my honor to become a spokesperson for Beijing 2022 and at the same time I can feel the pressure and responsibility," said Zhao. "The spokespersons will provide professional, timely and quality media service with transparency."

"We are looking forward to the journalists, home and abroad, to telling the stories of the athletes and the Games, and presenting the world the passion and glamor of winter sports, helping promote winter sports around the globe," Yan said.

The two spokespersons also attended a group interview to provide the latest updates on the Games and answered questions from the media.

"China is ready," said Zhao in the interview. "We have been in close cooperation with the IOC, IPC and relevant parties in coordinating pandemic prevention and control and pushing forward the preparations. So far, everything goes smoothly. We are ready!"

As Zhao introduced, Beijing 2022 venues and relative infrastructures are completed as scheduled and well-operated, withstanding the tests of pre-homologation and test events. A comprehensive service and support system has been put in place with high-tech applications including 5G and cloud computing.

He also emphasized the progress made in COVID-19 countermeasures, milestone events and sustainability and legacy of the Games.

"We have been upholding the principles of hosting a 'green, inclusive, open and clean' Games throughout our preparations and the goal is to present the world an Olympic extravaganza," he said.

Zhao continue to underline China's commitment to host a 'simple, safe and splendid' Games, among which safety is the top priority, and the biggest challenge to a safe Games is the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A successful Games is not possible without COVID-19 prevention and control," he said.

"We have been paying great attention to how the pandemic evolves, especially the Omicron variant. We are monitoring and evaluating the latest situation, and analyzing how it would affect the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

The spokesperson went on to say that "a splendid Games is our goal and a result that is sure to come." In addition, "it is what the world needs after withstanding the COVID challenges for so long."

"Simple is no way substandard, and the Games can only be splendid when it is safe. A 'simple, safe and splendid' Beijing 2022 will be sweet and unforgettable memories of people," Zhao explained.

During the interview, the other spokesperson Yan elaborated measures Beijing 2022 will adopt to provide Olympic-standard media service.

"We welcome media to cover the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in accordance with laws and regulations. With the challenges brought by the pandemic, it is the media that bring the passion and stories of the athletes and the Games to people around the world.

"Therefore, as the host nation, we will try our best to provide convenience for journalists," Yan said.

According to Yan, the games will have a Main Media Center (MMC) for accredited media inside the closed-loop and a media center for non-accredited journalists outside the closed-loop, both in Beijing, as well as a Mountain Media Center in Zhangjiakou.

During games time, accredited journalists can interview athletes in the mixed zones of competition venues, Winter Olympic Villages and Medals Plazas in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Press conferences will be held in the MMC and the non-accredited media center, all of which will be broadcast live on the MyInfo system. Journalists can also ask questions through the system and download the content of the conferences afterward.

"It is worth mentioning that a 40,000-square-meter space in the Olympic Green, which is next to the MMC, will be open to journalists for scenery shots," Yan said.

She also highlighted that Beijing 2022 will offer "warm service under strict COVID-19 countermeasures."

The MMC and the Mountain Media Center will provide 24-hour catering service for journalists and 24-hour room service is available at nearly 50 designated hotels. There will be designated transport between the three competition zones and venues. Convenience stores and laundries are among the service provided inside the closed-loop and there will also be designated personnel to help journalists buy or do necessary things on their behalf.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)