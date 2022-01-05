Preview of food for 2022 Winter Olympic athletes

Ecns.cn) 16:08, January 05, 2022

Participants of all-factor tests take a meal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Village at Zhangjiakou, north China‘’s Hebei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

Around 95 percent of food ingredients at the Village are domestically produced, with only a small portion of foreign-exclusive ingredients imported. Western cuisine takes up for around 70 percent to better accommodate foreign athletes.

