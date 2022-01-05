Home>>
Preview of food for 2022 Winter Olympic athletes
(Ecns.cn) 16:08, January 05, 2022
Participants of all-factor tests take a meal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Village at Zhangjiakou, north China‘’s Hebei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)
Around 95 percent of food ingredients at the Village are domestically produced, with only a small portion of foreign-exclusive ingredients imported. Western cuisine takes up for around 70 percent to better accommodate foreign athletes.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 30-day Olympic countdown: The sixth feature of "Dual Olympic City" series released
- Winter Olympics trivia: How important are meteorological services for the Winter Olympics?
- High-tech to ensure green Winter Olympics
- Shanghai aunties make woolen bouquets for Winter Olympics
- Australia's Olympic team in winning mood ahead of Beijing 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.