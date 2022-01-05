Australia's Olympic team in winning mood ahead of Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:58, January 05, 2022

SYDNEY, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- With the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games starting in one month, the Australian Olympic team is gearing up for the grand event.

Australian Chef de Mission Geoff Lipshut told an online event jointly hosted by the Chinese Consulate-General in Sydney and the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) that the first Australian Olympic team members will arrive in China in less than three weeks' time.

"It is an exciting time for all of our athletes and coaches who are still overseas and for those of us here, and everyone everywhere interested in Olympic and winter sport," Lipshut said. "From now to February 4, it is really busy time for everyone involved in our team."

Lipshut added that the Australian team is expected to feature between 40 and 50 athletes, and a delegation of more than 100 people. With five athletes' places secured so far, the rest are expected to qualify in the next three weeks.

"From the test events that have taken place, we understand all of the venues to be absolutely excellent. In Beijing, from athletes in luge, skeleton, and bobsleigh, the sliding centre in Yanqing is absolutely amazing, and a wonderful legacy facility for China. While we have not seen all the other venues yet, we all look forward to being there in person really soon," Lipshut said.

AOC Chief Executive Matt Carroll said the AOC is looking forward to the Beijing Winter Games with great anticipation.

"Over many years, Australian and Chinese sport have united and cooperated for the benefit of athletes in both countries. This Olympic solidarity continues with discussions on further sporting exchanges," he said.

"The Australian team, the Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates, Vice President Ian Chesterman, along with myself, look forward to attending the 24th Olympic Winter Games in Beijing in one month's time."

Winter Olympian Sami Kennedy-Sim said she was excited to come to Beijing for her third Winter Games.

"We've been so warmly welcomed here for the Olympic test events in November. The facilities at the Olympic venues are amazing. Everything is so professional."

"The Chinese have been so welcoming for us and we are really grateful for the opportunity to represent our country and experience some of your culture. We can't wait to experience your great culture and experience a fantastic Games here in February 2022."

Mogul skiing athlete Britt Cox said she was excited to compete in what she hopes is her fourth Olympic Games. "I love the culture, the people. It's so incredible to be somewhere that's so different to home, but I'm sure China will do a fantastic job and put on an epic Games."

