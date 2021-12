Winter sports enthusiasts warm up for Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 10:57, December 27, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 26, 2021 shows skiiers at a ski resort in Zunhua City of Tangshan, north China’s Hebei province. Winter sports participation is in full swing as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games approach.(Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

