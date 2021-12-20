Home>>
Winter fun in Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:52, December 20, 2021
An ice and snow festival was held in the World Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 19, 2021. A large number of Beijing citizens attended the event in the park. The event featured carnival-like activities to celebrate the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing. Participants could experience more than 20 different winter sports or activities. Ice and snow themed performances were also featured. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
