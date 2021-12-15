Home>>
Ignite your future in snow and ice
(Xinhua) 15:24, December 15, 2021
The biting cold ignites their spirit to fulfill the dream of becoming a world champion.
50 days to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese national cross-country skiing team prepares for Beijing
- Commentary: The world needs "togetherness", not "political grandstanding"
- All-factor tests conducted at Yanqing Olympic, Paralympic Village of Beijing 2022
- China, Japan take top spots in superpipe Grand Prix Olympic warm-up
- Zimbabwean gov't expresses full support for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: minister
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.