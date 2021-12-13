All-factor tests conducted at Yanqing Olympic, Paralympic Village of Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- More than 70 all-factor tests were carried out at Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village of Beijing 2022 on December 11 and 12, with about 1460 participants involved in testing the accommodation, catering and medical services.

The Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village is well-located in the mountains not far from the National Sliding Center and the National Alpine Skiing Center, where alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge competitions will be held during the Games.

"Barrier-free facilities, including the ramps for wheelchair users, elevators and corridors, have been in place at Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village, providing accessible services for the disabled," said Yan Han, secretary of the operation team at Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village.

Fitness center, recreation center, bank, coffee shop and polyclinic were set to serve the villagers. In the licensed store of Beijing 2022, products like official mascots figurines of Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon were well-received among participants.

Yan said: "There are about 27 types and 139 pieces of fitness equipment at Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village, helping the athletes keep the physical condition during the Games."

Global flavors were also enjoyed by the participants in the main dining hall at Yanqing Olympic and Paralympic Village, through the window of which the National Sliding Center can be clearly seen.

A menu of 678 dishes will be provided in turns, and around 200 dishes will be available for athletes each day during the Games in the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

The Village will start trial operations for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on January 23 next year in full-time for 53 days until its official close on March 16. The organizers plan to resolve any issues that emerge in the preceding about 40 days to further improve the athlete-centered services.

