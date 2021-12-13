Zimbabwean gov't expresses full support for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: minister

Xinhua) 08:20, December 13, 2021

HARARE, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Zimbabwean government gives its full support to China to host the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and opposes attempts by some Western countries to politicize the event, a senior official has said.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said Saturday that sports should remain as sports and never be politicized.

Zimbabwe wishes China all the best, all the success in this Beijing Winter Olympics, which is being held under the shadow of the COVID-19, she said, adding that China is very good at handling pandemics.

The upcoming Games' success will be good for all the sports people who have trained, she said, they would then be able to showcase the talent and the whole world will be glued on their television and entertaining themselves.

