Countdown to Beijing 2022 | China's Cai Xuetong wins World Cup halfpipe season opener in Colorado

China's Cai Xuetong wins World Cup halfpipe season opener in Colorado

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese skier Cai Xuetong kicked off the 2021-22 FIS halfpipe World Cup season in style by claiming victory at the season opener in Colorado, the United States on Sunday.

Starting out with a picture-perfect backside air, Cai then went with a frontside 900 weddle grab, into a backside 540 weddle, a stylish air-to-fakie melon, and finally capping things off with a cab 900 melon to give her a score of 80.50 for the win.

Tomita Sena of Japan took second place with 76.00, while her compatriot Castellet Queralt of Spain came third with 70.50. Another Chinese rider Wu Shaotong finished eighth place.

"I'm really happy," Cai said following the race. "I was really excited about the competition because last year we (the Chinese team) were just training the whole time. So I'm just excited to come back and compete.

"I'm just taking it one step at a time heading towards Beijing (2022 Olympic Winter Games). I hope I can do well in every competition and head into the Olympics feeling confident."

With the victory, Cai moves into a tie on the all-time FIS Snowboard halfpipe World Cup wins list - just two wins back of the 15 currently held by Tricia Byrnes of the USA - while extending her lead on the all-time podiums rankings with her 28th World Cup top-3 in 38 events entered.

