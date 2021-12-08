Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Australian Olympic Committee says team not impacted by government decision

SYDNEY, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) reaffirmed on Wednesday that the country's Olympic team to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games not impacted by the government's decision.

The AOC statement came after remarks by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that Australia will not send government officials or politicians to the Games in February next year but will still allow Australian athletes to compete.

The AOC said it welcomes the government's support for the Australian Olympic Team's participation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and respects "the fact that diplomatic options are a matter for government and that politics and sport should be separated."

"We are heartened by the Prime Minister's support for our team and we thank the government for its assistance with arrangements to ensure our athletes can travel to Beijing and represent their country with pride," said AOC Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll.

"The AOC is very focused on ensuring that team members are able to safely travel to China given the complexity of the COVID environment with our athletes departing from overseas locations."

The statement said Australia's athletes are currently competing at events around the globe, hoping to qualify for the Games and earn selection in the Australian Olympic Team. Approximately 40 athletes are expected to be sent to the Beijing games.

