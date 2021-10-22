China to issue commemorative coins for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

People's Daily Online) 18:03, October 22, 2021

Photo shows the opposite side of a 1-kilogram gold commemorative coin. It has a face value of 10,000 yuan.

A new set of gold, silver and copper alloy commemorative coins for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing will be issued on Oct. 26, according to the People's Bank of China.

The set consists of four gold coins, six silver coins and two copper alloy commemorative coins, all legal tender.

All the gold and silver coins will feature the official emblem of the Beijing 2022 Games on the front side, decorated with designs of the Great Wall and snowflakes. All the copper alloy coins will feature the official emblem of the Beijing 2022 Games on the front side, decorated with designs of the Olympic venues in Beijing, the Great Wall and snowy mountains.

The opposite side is inscribed with different images in addition to the coin denominations, as well as featuring various Winter Olympic elements and sporting event symbols.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)