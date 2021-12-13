Chinese national cross-country skiing team prepares for Beijing

December 13, 2021

Athletes of Chinese national cross-country skiing team take part in a training session preparing for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, on Dec. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

