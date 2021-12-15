Taiwan compatriots welcomed to Beijing Winter Olympics: mainland spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that people from Taiwan are welcome to participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in various forms.

Taiwan compatriots, particularly the young people, have been actively involved in volunteer services for the Winter Olympics, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference.

It shows that the policies and measures the mainland has taken in recent years to support the development of Taiwan compatriots on the mainland have yielded tangible results, Ma noted.

As long as people from Taiwan overcome the information barrier created by the Democratic Progressive Party authority and come to the mainland to see reality for themselves, people on both sides can continue to get closer, the spokesperson added.

