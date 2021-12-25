Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Namibia Olympic Committee expresses full support for Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 10:50, December 25, 2021

WINDHOEK, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Abner Xoagub, president of the Namibia National Olympic Committee, wrote an official letter to the Chinese Embassy in Namibia on Friday, expressing full support and best wishes to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

"Sports and politics must be kept apart," Xoagub said.

"We are joining various National Olympic Committees across the globe in support of the successful hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing," he said.

"Let us rally behind the International Olympic Committee, the Chinese Olympic Committee, and the Chinese people to prepare and stage a successful 2022 Winter Olympic Games," he added.

