Farmer ski team joins growing enthusiasm ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

(People's Daily App) 14:18, December 20, 2021

From being a shepherd to a winter sports coach, Lang Enge is just one of many inspirational winter sports fans who will be playing their part in Beijing 2022. Watch the video to find out more about how local Chinese residents are making an impact on the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)