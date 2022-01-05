30-day Olympic countdown | Beijing: A Fashionista's Guide

People's Daily Online) 16:27, January 05, 2022

On January 5, the sixth feature of the "Dual Olympic City" series of promotional short videos, entitled "Beijing: A Fashionista's Guide" was officially released 30 days before the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Let Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games mascots, take you around Beijing to enjoy a wonderful combination of traditional handicrafts and smart technology, the integration of street fashion and elegant art, and the harmony of historical buildings and fashionable landmarks.

