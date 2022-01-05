Shanghai aunties make woolen bouquets for Winter Olympics

Ecns.cn) 11:30, January 05, 2022

A group of aunties from Shanghai knit award winning bouquets for the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo by Tan Junyan)

The average age of these Shanghai aunties is over 60. They will knit 2,400 woolen roses in less than three months.

It usually takes eight hours for one aunty to crochet a woolen flower.

