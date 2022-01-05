We Are China

Ice-snow sculptures themed on Winter Olympics premier in Harbin

Ecns.cn) 08:49, January 05, 2022

Ice-snow sculptures themed on the 2022 Winter Olympics premier in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Hanlun)

Beijing 2022 mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon were placed at Harbin's Central Avenue and the regional capital's landmark areas, attracting tourists for taking photos.

