Ice-snow sculptures themed on Winter Olympics premier in Harbin
(Ecns.cn) 08:49, January 05, 2022
Ice-snow sculptures themed on the 2022 Winter Olympics premier in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Hanlun)
Beijing 2022 mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon were placed at Harbin's Central Avenue and the regional capital's landmark areas, attracting tourists for taking photos.
