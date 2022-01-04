China Post to issue new stamp collections to celebrate Year of the Tiger

January 04, 2022

(Photo from the official Weibo account of People's Daily Online)

China Post is to issue a set of two special stamps for the Year of the Tiger on Jan. 5, 2022. The designs of the stamps are respectively named as Guo Yun Chang Long (meaning "a prosperous China") and Hu Yun Ji Xiang (meaning "tiger of good fortune"), respectively. The denomination of the set is 2.4 yuan.

The first stamp depicts an energetic tiger peering into the distance, artistically displaying the determination and ambition of China to develop itself. The second one depicts a heart-warming picture wherein a gentle mother tiger tends to her two baby tigers, extending the best wishes for family harmony and reunion to people all over the country. Chinese netizens have been expressing their keen affection for these cute tigers.

