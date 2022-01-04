Home>>
One month to go: Beijing gears up for winter sports gala
By Gong Han and Lu Dong (People's Daily App) 16:56, January 04, 2022
With just one month to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, China is welcoming the world's best winter athletes converging from around the globe for a world-class show of talent. What should we expect?
Check out this trailer for Beijing 2022. While the world's best winter athletes ski beside the iconic Great Wall and perform on ice rink, audiences across the world can celebrate the highlights and take a look at a splendid China.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Winter Olympics trivia: What do Beijing 2022 pictograms inspired by Chinese calligraphy and seal carving look like?
- Australian team unveils formal uniform for Beijing Winter Olympics
- Award ceremony rehearsal conducted at Beijing Medals Plaza
- USA Ice Hockey announces women's team roster for Beijing 2022
- What China's new journey to rejuvenation means to the world when 2022 dawns
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.