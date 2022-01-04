One month to go: Beijing gears up for winter sports gala

By Gong Han and Lu Dong (People's Daily App) 16:56, January 04, 2022

With just one month to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, China is welcoming the world's best winter athletes converging from around the globe for a world-class show of talent. What should we expect?

Check out this trailer for Beijing 2022. While the world's best winter athletes ski beside the iconic Great Wall and perform on ice rink, audiences across the world can celebrate the highlights and take a look at a splendid China.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)