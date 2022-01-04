Home>>
Xi inspects Beijing 2022 preparations
(Xinhua) 23:13, January 04, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the preparatory work for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on Tuesday.
Xi visited the National Speed Skating Oval, Main Media Center, Athletes' Village, Games-time Operations Command Center and a winter sports training base, learning about Games preparatory work as well as Chinese athletes' preparations for the Games.
Xi also extended New Year greetings to athletes, coaches, volunteers and representatives of operation teams, media and scientific research staff.
The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi signs mobilization order for military training
- China Post to issue new stamp collections to celebrate Year of the Tiger
- One month to go: Beijing gears up for winter sports gala
- International athletes gear up for Beijing 2022 in Zhangjiakou
- Winter Olympics trivia: What do Beijing 2022 pictograms inspired by Chinese calligraphy and seal carving look like?
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.