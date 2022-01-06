Winter Olympics trivia: How many times has "ski ballet" appeared at previous Winter Olympic Games?

People's Daily Online) 16:41, January 06, 2022

Figure skating, a sport on the Winter Olympic Games program, is known as ballet on ice. Ski ballet, however, is a form of ballet performed on skis, and has been demonstrated at previous Winter Olympics.

Ski ballet was a demonstration sport at the Calgary 1988 Olympic Winter Games and the Albertville 1992 Olympic Winter Games.

Ski dancers present a sequence of jumps and dance moves on a snow slope with accompanying music, and judges then evaluate them according to their levels of technical skill and artistic excellence.

However, ski ballet has yet to make it onto the Olympic program.

