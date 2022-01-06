Northeast China's Harbin welcomes Winter Olympic torch

Ecns.cn) 10:33, January 06, 2022

Short track speed skating champion Zhang Hui shows the 2022 Winter Olympic torch at an itinerary in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Hui)

The itinerary was part of an event for promoting the Winter Olympic Sports and the Olympic spirit.

Harbin is the first station in the province for the 3-day torch itinerary. The torch will also be displayed in Daqing and Qiqihar, two other cities in Heilongjiang Province.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)