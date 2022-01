Inside China's Winter Olympic Training Base

(People's Daily App) 11:18, January 06, 2022

Join us for the first video in our Winter Olympic VLOG series as we go inside China's Winter Olympic Training Base, which was once a locomotive engine factory. Check out how the athletes will prepare in the immediate run-up to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

