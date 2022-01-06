Beijing 2022 unveils major elements for award ceremonies

People's Daily Online) 09:49, January 06, 2022

(File photo from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee)

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee has recently released the major elements of the award ceremonies for the Games, including the podium, awards tray, tray bearer, gifts to the athletes, awards bouquet, uniforms worn by the athletes, and outfits worn by the award presentation staff.

The podium will feature ice and snow images in sky blue, a core color of the color scheme for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The medals will be carried on trays, which resemble the shape of book pages, conveying the message of opening a new chapter for Chinese culture and friendly ties between countries. The tray bearer is also in the color of the blue sky, with the words “Beijing 2022” on it.

The gifts for the medalists will take the form of a customized version of the mascots – Bing Dwen Dwen for the Olympics and Shuey Rhon Rhon for the Paralympics. The design is supplemented by a ring of flowers woven of pine, bamboo and plum blossoms, which are known as the “Three Friends of the Cold,” to symbolize tenacity and vitality.

To implement the concept of frugality and sustainability in hosting the Games, the awards bouquet will be knitted with cashmere. There will be six types of flowers, including the rose, Chinese rose, lily of the valley, hydrangea, laurel and olive, to represent friendship, tenacity, happiness, unity, victory and peace, respectively. The awards bouquet for the Paralympics has added coreopsis to the floral arrangement to represent resilience.

Three distinct designs have been unveiled for the outfits worn by the award presentation staff on different occasions, including one to be worn by the staff at venues where snow sports events will take place, one to be worn by them at venues where ice sports events will take place, and one to be worn by the award presentation staff during the award presentation ceremonies to be held at the Beijing Medals Plaza. Each uniform set will include a jacket, hat and gloves, non-slip boots, and thermal underwear.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)