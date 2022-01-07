Languages

Friday, January 07, 2022

How tough is Winter Olympic training?

(People's Daily App) 08:52, January 07, 2022

Join us for the second episode inside China's Winter Olympic training base as we attempt to withstand storm force winds inside a wind tunnel, and give the skeleton bobsleigh a spin.

